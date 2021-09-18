Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAK. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Braskem from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

BAK opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Braskem has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts expect that Braskem will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Braskem by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 116.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 105.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

