Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Update

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 150.7% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,945,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,496,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.74 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

