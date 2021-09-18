Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 461,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

PXF stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

