Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after acquiring an additional 625,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,330,889,000 after acquiring an additional 502,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.