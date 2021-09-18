Brighton Jones LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $872.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $763.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.