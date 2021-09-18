Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 7,540 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in NIO by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after buying an additional 897,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,049,000 after acquiring an additional 297,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,600,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,159,000 after acquiring an additional 505,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in NIO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,631 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

