Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $38.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $42.31.

