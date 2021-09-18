Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1112 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About Briscoe Group
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Briscoe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briscoe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.