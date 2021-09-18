BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 3,980 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.04.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.20, a PEG ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,993,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

