BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 64.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JOYY by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth $29,150,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $54.74 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

