BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,876 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.