Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.60.

BR stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.56. 720,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.12.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In related news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

