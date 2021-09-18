Brokerages Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. 417,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.69.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,586.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56,761 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $11,887,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

