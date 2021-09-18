Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.70. Best Buy posted earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Amundi bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 768,715 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

