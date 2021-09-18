Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

