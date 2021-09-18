Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,868,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,993. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after buying an additional 445,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,681,000 after buying an additional 205,795 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after buying an additional 351,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

