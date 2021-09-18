Brokerages Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Saratoga Investment reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $359,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $311.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 102.97%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.