Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report sales of $4.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

