Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

ALLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. 5,592,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,128,000 after buying an additional 766,509 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 270.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $3,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

