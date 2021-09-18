Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Angi posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ANGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 463.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,026 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 31.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 798,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -152.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

