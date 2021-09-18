Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Apple reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.06. 129,731,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,472,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. Apple has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

