Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report sales of $59.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.99 million and the lowest is $58.19 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $63.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 610,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $368.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.71. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

