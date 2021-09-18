Brokerages Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post sales of $721.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $915.50 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $401.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on XEC. Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

XEC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $77.76. 2,464,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -228.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

