Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce $23.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.52 million to $100.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $205.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,876 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.98. 762,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

