Brokerages Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.92. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million.

TCBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 105,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.