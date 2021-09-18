Brokerages Expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Announce $6.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $27.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFG. Scotiabank reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.