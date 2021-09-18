Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$59.55

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded down C$0.54 on Monday, hitting C$62.94. 117,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.72. Altus Group has a one year low of C$47.10 and a one year high of C$68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.82%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

