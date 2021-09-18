Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $42.33

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,780,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. Avantor has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $43.77.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $146,515,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 444,541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,442,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

