Brokerages Set Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) PT at $46.50

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:UFS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. 1,000,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,871. Domtar has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

