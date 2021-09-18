Brokerages Set Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Target Price at $17.60

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

