Brokerages Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) PT at €42.51

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.76 ($50.30).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTDI. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of UTDI stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €35.23 ($41.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €41.07 ($48.32). The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.09.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

