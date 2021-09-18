Brokerages Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) PT at €42.51

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.76 ($50.30).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTDI. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of UTDI stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €35.23 ($41.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €41.07 ($48.32). The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.09.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

