Brokers Issue Forecasts for IBEX Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IBEX in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. IBEX has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

