Brokers Offer Predictions for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MARA. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $57.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,065,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,239,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

