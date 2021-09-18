BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) PT Raised to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

BRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -115.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

