BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) PT Raised to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.
BRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -115.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
