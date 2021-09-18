Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a $29.15 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.