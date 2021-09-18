Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

