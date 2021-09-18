Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZZUY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

BZZUY stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

