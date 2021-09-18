Bytecoin (BCN) Hits Market Cap of $59.27 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $59.27 million and approximately $34,663.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.00551604 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

