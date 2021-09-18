C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

C-Bond Systems stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.01. C-Bond Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

