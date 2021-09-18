C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CPKPY remained flat at $$3.19 on Friday. C.P. Pokphand has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.
C.P. Pokphand Company Profile
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.