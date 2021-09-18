Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 64.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter worth about $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $450.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.