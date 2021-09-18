Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Calix worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALX. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $318,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after buying an additional 207,294 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 257.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701 in the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CALX opened at $48.25 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

