Callaway Golf’s (ELY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3,012.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 413,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth about $396,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

