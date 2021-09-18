Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.42

Shares of Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 82.04 ($1.07). Cambria Automobiles shares last traded at GBX 82.04 ($1.07), with a volume of 47,328 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £82.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

About Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.