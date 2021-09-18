Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,877 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $53.46 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18.

