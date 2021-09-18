Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 637,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,581,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 282,895 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,790,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52.

