Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,598 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Fiserv by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Fiserv stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

