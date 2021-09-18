Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 56,748 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,748 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,010,000 after buying an additional 3,110,807 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,083,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,002,000 after buying an additional 373,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,659,000 after buying an additional 230,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $13,466,000.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

