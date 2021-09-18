Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target decreased by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.70.

CWH opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. Camping World has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

