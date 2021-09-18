Canaccord Genuity Increases Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to C$0.70

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.